Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WDS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 770,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,716. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

