Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bunge Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 6.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 26.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

