Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $284,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.41. 1,380,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

