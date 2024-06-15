Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 278,340 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 50,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000.

FUTY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,084. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

