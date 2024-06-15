Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading Down 4%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 456,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 926,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

