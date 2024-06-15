Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.47 and traded as low as C$4.30. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 202,655 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of C$674.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.47.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Crew Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of C$84.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.3776042 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$84,797.00. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

