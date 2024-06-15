CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,008.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,008 ($76.51) and traded as high as GBX 6,226 ($79.28). CRH shares last traded at GBX 6,168 ($78.54), with a volume of 833,341 shares changing hands.
CRH Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,346.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,015.61. The stock has a market cap of £41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,684.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.
CRH Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,525.14%.
Insider Activity
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
