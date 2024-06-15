Critical Comparison: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hut 8 and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 0 5 0 2.67 Cipher Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

Hut 8 presently has a consensus target price of $12.58, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Hut 8.

This table compares Hut 8 and Cipher Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $115.90 million 8.80 -$186.77 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining $153.08 million 10.02 -$25.78 million $0.06 82.50

Cipher Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8.

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 has a beta of 3.94, meaning that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Hut 8 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Hut 8 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

