Critical Review: First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) vs. Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Niles Financial and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Niles Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $40.75 million 1.77 $7.71 million $1.20 9.14

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp 16.44% 7.26% 0.85%

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, bill pay, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

