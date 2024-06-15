Cronos Market Cap Achieves $2.68 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $10.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00045731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

