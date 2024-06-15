Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

