CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
CytoMed Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CytoMed Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. CytoMed Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 14.09.
About CytoMed Therapeutics
