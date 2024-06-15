DA Davidson Boosts Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $12.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

FNKO stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $557.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,360 shares of company stock worth $517,226. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,693,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,932,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Funko by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

