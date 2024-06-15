Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.64). Approximately 515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 364.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 379.74. The company has a market cap of £803.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.