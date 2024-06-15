Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.64). Approximately 515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.56).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.
