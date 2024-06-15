Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Up 1.8%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 672,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 934,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNMR. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.94 target price (down previously from $2.63) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.97% and a negative net margin of 324.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth $208,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

