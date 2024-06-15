Decred Price Reaches $17.72 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Decred has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $17.72 or 0.00026823 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $285.75 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00079045 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010776 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 178.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,125,056 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

