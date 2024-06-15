Denali Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DECAU) Trading Down 9.7%

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
Denali Capital Acquisition Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.
Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.
