dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.03.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
