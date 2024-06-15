DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $157.92 million and $7.05 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,193.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.18 or 0.00651398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00118942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00038393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00258973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00043880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00075124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,072,159,339 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

