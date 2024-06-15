Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,431,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 123,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,128. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

