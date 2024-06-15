Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 53,629 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 34,653 call options.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,653,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $80.80.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

