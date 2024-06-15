Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 1,311.9% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,181. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
