DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Down 1.9%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 295,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 686,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 5.05.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.