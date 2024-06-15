Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 78,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 96,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Doubleview Gold Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.05 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doubleview Gold news, Director Farshad Shirvani sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$245,000.00. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

