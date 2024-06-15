Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. 430,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 723,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DFLI shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.79.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFLI

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dragonfly Energy stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Dragonfly Energy worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.