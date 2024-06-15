DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Down 0.7%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €34.34 ($36.92) and last traded at €34.68 ($37.29). Approximately 199,499 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.92 ($37.55).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.79.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.