Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $61.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.