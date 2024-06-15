Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.