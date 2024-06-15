Dynex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $66.89 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $66.89 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dynex

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 91,224,161 coins and its circulating supply is 91,225,092 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 91,184,179.89315489. The last known price of Dynex is 0.75344603 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,976,881.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

