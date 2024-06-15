Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,411,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,698,000 after acquiring an additional 654,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $9.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,370. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $189.26 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

