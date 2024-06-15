EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Shares Down 2.6%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 95,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 146,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

EBET Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

About EBET

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

