ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 2.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
