Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.05

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCOGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.05 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 114.25 ($1.45). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,697,600 shares traded.

Eleco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £93.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,766.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.63.

Eleco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Eleco’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Eleco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.