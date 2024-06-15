Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.05

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.05 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 114.25 ($1.45). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,697,600 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £93.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,766.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Eleco’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

