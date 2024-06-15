Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Energizer by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Energizer by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $28.26 on Friday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

