Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Boosted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,104,875. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $5.11 on Friday, hitting $124.61. 3,052,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,362. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.68.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

