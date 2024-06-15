Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

