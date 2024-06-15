EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,776 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.