EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, EOS has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $96.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000758 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001252 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

