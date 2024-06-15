EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, EOS has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $96.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001241 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001741 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001252 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001241 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars.
