EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 6% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $77.89 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000751 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001237 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

