EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21,519 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.69. 2,205,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,093. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $268.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.