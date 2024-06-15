EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 146.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 1,958,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,962. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

