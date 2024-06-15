EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.69. 347,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

