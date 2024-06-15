EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,512 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $66.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,846,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,535. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

