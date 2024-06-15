EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.94. 8,833,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,624,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.58. The stock has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

