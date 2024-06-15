EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,174,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,996,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after buying an additional 173,517 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 142,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 165,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,760. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.