EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,174,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,996,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after buying an additional 173,517 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 142,657 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 165,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,760. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54.
About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
