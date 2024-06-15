Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Up 12.8 %

RAYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 38,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

