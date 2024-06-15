Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Down 1%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 3,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 163,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

