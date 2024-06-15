Ethena USDe Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $31.31 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,519,768,160 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,519,817,299.6747494. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.000028 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $113,561,685.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

