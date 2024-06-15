Ethereum Hits One Day Volume of $15.43 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $419.96 billion and approximately $15.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,495.28 or 0.05279824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00016152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,150,090 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

