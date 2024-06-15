Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,177,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,865 shares of company stock worth $253,031. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

